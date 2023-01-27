The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is accepting applications for the 2023 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship.
Honorees will be chosen from the 2023 graduating class of high schools in Armstrong, Clarion and Indiana counties or the graduating class of a cyber school or home school.
Students applying for the Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship should be scholars exemplifying the mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission by way of their involvement, leadership and accomplishments throughout their high school career.
The scholarship provides one high school senior in each county with a single award of $1,000 toward post-secondary education. School districts are encouraged to have multiple students apply.
For more information and submission, contact Kami Anderson at Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at (724) 354-2746, ext. 302; on the AICDAC website at www.aicdac.org; or your high school guidance office.