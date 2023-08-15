The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will host a community listening session to discuss substance use disorder recovery efforts in Indiana County from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21. at the Department of Human Services, 300 Indian Springs Road, Suite 203.
People in recovery, allies of recovery, doctors, educators, law enforcement, city and county government, religious organizations, business owners, people working in the recovery field, caseworkers, counselors, certified recovery specialists and anyone interested supporting local recovery efforts are all welcome to attend this event. Your voice matters.
