Kami Anderson

Kami Anderson

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

HARRISBURG — At a webinar based in Harrisburg earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs highlighted the significant impact over the past six years of the Naloxone for First Responders Program.

Authorities recalled the more than 24,000 overdose reversals done since the program’s inception in 2017 with naxolone or Narcan purchased by the program, and discussed upcoming changes, including the launch of the Pennsylvania Overdose Prevention Program.