HARRISBURG — At a webinar based in Harrisburg earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs highlighted the significant impact over the past six years of the Naloxone for First Responders Program.
Authorities recalled the more than 24,000 overdose reversals done since the program’s inception in 2017 with naxolone or Narcan purchased by the program, and discussed upcoming changes, including the launch of the Pennsylvania Overdose Prevention Program.
In the midst of the effort is the Shelocta-based Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Its executive director, Kami Anderson, said AICDAC has served as a Central Coordinating Entity for the distribution of Narcan nasal spray to first responders, treatment providers, hospitals, and the general public since 2017.
“This expansion on the Overdose Prevention Program will allow other entities in our three counties to directly order supplies of Narcan, and other harm reduction items such as fentanyl and xylazine testing strips, as well as Kloxxado, from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency,” Anderson said.
The webinar had more than 380 attendees, spanning across almost all Pennsylvania counties and including individuals from community-based organizations, drug and alcohol treatment facilities, recovery community organizations, single county authorities, educational institutions and healthcare facilities.
It included information from Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network and Prevention Point Pittsburgh related to the use of drug testing strips and information on the different naloxone formulations.
“We’re very happy with the positive impact that the naloxone for First Responders Program has in communities across the Commonwealth,” said PCCD Executive Director Mike Pennington. “However, our work is far from over. We’re looking forward to building on this progress with the PA Overdose Prevention Program as we expand the resources we’re currently offering, including other harm reduction supplies.”
In November 2017, PCCD, in partnership with DDAP and the state Department of Health, launched NFRP, to provide life-saving intranasal naloxone at no cost for first responder groups through regional and statewide distribution networks.
“AICDAC will continue to act as a CCE for our three counties,” Anderson said, “and we welcome other agencies in our counties to assist us in the distribution of Narcan and other harm-reduction tools to reduce the number of fatal overdoses in our area.”
Authorities in Harrisburg said more than 24,000 overdose reversals have been reported using NFRP-purchased naloxone, with more than 654,700 kits, or roughly 1,309,500 doses, of intranasal naloxone was purchased through the program.
They said more than 50 percent of the total naloxone kits distributed are going directly to community-based groups including harm reduction organizations.
“We must continue to expand access to and provide equitable resources as we continue to address the overdose crisis in Pennsylvania,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “An overdose can happen anytime, anywhere — preparation is key. This is an opportunity to get naloxone and drug testing tools into more hands and we’re proud to partner with PCCD in this effort. I encourage individuals and organizations to take advantage of this new program.”
State officials said individuals seeking substance use disorder treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can be connected to local resources by visiting treatmentatlas.org or by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
