The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs said it has more than $4 million available in grant funding for regional recovery hubs aimed at enhancing recovery supports and promoting recovery within communities across the commonwealth.
In Shelocta at the offices of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Executive Director Kami Anderson said Tuesday, “we are planning to apply.”
Grants up to $500,000 each will be awarded for a 15-month period beginning July 1 of this year and continuing through Sept. 19, 2024, to nine eligible applicants from various regions, including Region 6, which would include Armstrong and Indiana counties, and Region 7, which would include Clarion County.
Regional recovery hubs would be designed to work with a hub and spoke model, with each regional “hub” supporting community-driven services that will serve as “spokes.”
DDAP officials said each hub will provide technical assistance and collaborate with a variety of community entities, sectors, and systems to enhance a recovery-supportive community and facilitate recovery support service delivery.
“The creation of these regional recovery hubs furthers DDAP’s commitment to supporting an individual’s recovery journey,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said in a release issued Tuesday. “By establishing this hub and spoke model, each of the regional recovery hubs will be able to work in partnership with recovery community leaders to conduct ongoing needs assessment through surveys and focus groups and provide technical assistance to organizations providing recovery supports that will enhance and promote recovery within each particular region.”
Applicants must be nonprofit organizations or governmental entities, have a physical location within the region they are applying to cover, and demonstrate the ability to meet the deliverables of this grant separate and distinct from the clinical treatment services offered if they are a DDAP-licensed treatment provider.
On its website, AICDAC says its mission “is to address the abuse and destructive effects of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs through prevention, intervention, treatment, and case management,” while its vision “is to maximize resources that empower change to improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and the community impacted by the abuse and destructive effects of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.”
In addition to its main office, AICDAC has local offices in Indiana, Kittanning and Clarion.
DDAP said a hub organization in Region 6 also would cover Westmoreland, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Somerset counties, while a hub for Region 7 also would cover Jefferson, Clearfield, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Venango, Warren, Forest, McKean, Elk and Cameron counties.
Other regions include Philadelphia County (Region 1), Allegheny County (Region 2), Erie County (Region 3), Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Delaware, and Schuylkill counties in Region 4, York, Adams, Franklin, Fulton, Bedford, Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Huntington, Mifflin, Juniata, and Blair counties in Region 5, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Centre, Union, Snyder, Montour, Columbia, and Northumberland counties in Region 8 and Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Lehigh, and Northumberland counties in Region 9.
The deadline for applications for the grants is noon Feb. 24.