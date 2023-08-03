Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is facilitating a curriculum-based family support series, “The 12 Principles of Be a Loving Mirror (BALM).”
The class is designed to help families transform their relationships with their loved ones with substance use disorder, while also helping themselves regain inner calm and peace.
The 12-week series will run on Thursdays Aug. 17 to Nov. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Suite 201, Indiana. The weekly classes and course materials are fully funded by AICDAC but registration is required and limited.
For more information about the “BALM” class or to register, contact AICDAC’s BALM facilitation specialist, Elica Shaw, at (724) 762-2603.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.