Late Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said its “Code Red Air Quality Alert” for all of western Pennsylvania would continue through the evening, after which a “Code Orange” alert would be in effect for today.
The alerts are because of widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada, prompting an increase in PM 2.5 fine particulate matter — particles far smaller than strands of hair.
“A Code Red Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and the general public may experience mild health effects,” DEP was quoted by the National Weather Service. “Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.”
DEP spokesman Neil Shader said the Air Quality Index for Indiana was down to 115 late in the afternoon, and subsequently the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s monitor listed Indiana’s AQI at 95.
Moderate readings abounded in some nearby areas early Wednesday evening, from 76 in Kittanning to 95 in Strongstown, though Johnstown was still at 104 and Ligonier at 105,
“However,” Shader said, “many other parts of the state are over 150 on the AQI (and some even over 200).” That 200 figure would put an area into “Code Purple,” signifying that everyone there may experience more serious health effects.
As for today, a “Code Orange Air Quality Alert” is predicted in western Pennsylvania.
As DEP was quoted by the weather service, “a Code Orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity.”
Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration and the state Department of Health urged all Pennsylvanians to avoid strenuous outdoor activities; keep outdoor activities short; and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
State officials suggested tips to help keep particle pollution lower indoors:
• Don’t use candles or smoke indoors.
• Keep windows and doors closed.
• If you have an air filter in your home, now is a good time to use it.
• Clean or replace filters according to manufacturer recommendations.
• If you don’t have one and want to make your own portable air cleaner designed to reduce particles indoors, the EPA offers DIY information.
The American Humane Society, the country’s first national animal welfare organization, is reminding pet owners to think about their furry family members amid the air quality problem. It had these suggestions to keep pets safe:
• Limit your dog or cat’s time outdoors.
• Keep doors and windows shut.
• Avoid strenuous exercise—including playing fetch, going for a jog, or taking a long walk.
• Take your pet outside for short potty breaks and come immediately back inside.
• Bring outdoor water bowls inside so it doesn’t collect airborne particles associated with the smoke.
The humane organization said, if pets need to be outside, mornings are best for that when the weather is cooler.
