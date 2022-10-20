Along with season changes and holiday festivities, October is an important time of year that marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, shining a light on an especially prevalent issue with far-reaching effects.
Domestic violence can impact anyone from any walk of life, with more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experiencing some form of physical abuse by an intimate partner, according to a 2010 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.
With domestic violence being such a widespread issue, the Alice Paul House (APH), a rape crisis center and Indiana’s only domestic violence and abuse shelter, provides a large array of services for domestic violence survivors within the region. But sheltering survivors is far from the only service APH provides.
Established in Indiana in 1981, and having moved once since its inception, APH has provided sheltering, victim advocacy, crisis support, counseling, referrals and more at no cost to the victim for more than four decades.
“We’re comprehensive,” said APH executive director Audia Boyles. “We provide services to all at no cost to our survivors. So, everything we do here is free of cost to the survivors. And we work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Under our 24-hour services, we provide trauma-based crisis counseling on our hotline ... (and) confidential emergency safety sheltering for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, serious crime.”
APH’s on-call advocacy program is also available 24 hours a day. Advocates provide both legal and medical services and work in tandem with local police departments and medical institutions like Indiana Regional Medical Center (IRMC). Other APH services include safety planning, compensation assistance, individual counseling, group counseling and educational programs and events.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS PROGRAMS
APH has hosted a number of events during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and still has a few events to come.
Some of APH’s October programming has included the Creating Healthy Futures Fair, which was held Oct. 6 at the Homer City Fire Hall, and APH’s proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which was read and approved at the Oct. 12 Indiana County Board of Commissioners meeting. Events to come include a public gathering in front of the Indiana County Courthouse, which will take place Friday, and the Creating Healthy Futures Fair at the Marion Center Presbyterian Church, which will take place Nov. 16.
“(The Creating Healthy Futures Fair was) the first of our health and wellness fairs we’re putting on across the county in supporting not only our victims and survivors but the community itself,” Boyles said. “There (were) different partners there providing vaccinations, providing blood pressure readings, resources, information on holistic medicine, and we (had) kits to give out to all of our constituents.
“Then, we (moved) on to our Alice Paul House proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the (Oct. 12) commissioner’s meeting.”
Indiana County commissioners joined APH in honoring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and urged residents to work toward eliminating domestic violence within the Indiana community. APH will read the proclamation during a ceremony Friday in front of the Indiana County Courthouse to shine light on issues surrounding domestic violence.
The proclamation includes information about the prevalence of severe domestic violence, the impact it can leave on individuals, the importance of victim advocates and government agencies that combat such violence, where to seek assistance in domestic abuse situations and more.
“On (Friday), we will be doing a domestic violence awareness event in front of the courthouse from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.,” Boyles said. “We’ll be going over the proclamation, we’ll probably have one or two survivors speak and we’ll talk about some things there.”
APH’s final domestic violence awareness event is its Creating Healthy Futures Fair on Nov. 16 at the Marion Center Presbyterian Church. The event will be similar to the Homer City Healthy Futures Fair, in which APH will work with partners to provide vaccines, blood pressure readings and health-related items for participants.
EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS
In addition to APH’s programs for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, APH has a variety of educational programs year-round within Indiana County’s school districts and at IUP. APH programs for students grades K-12 typically focus more on prevention, whereas programs within the community and at IUP often focus on awareness.
“Our educational programs are the crux of combating domestic violence or sexual abuse,” Boyles said. “We do evidence-based programming. Multi-level, multi-session programs. We provide programming to over 4,000 students per year.”
Boyles said educating students at a young age is important to give them the tools to recognize inappropriate relationships, abusive behaviors, domestic violence red flags and inappropriate sexual interactions so that they can make better decisions, seek help quicker or turn that behavior away.
APH also works with IUP’s Haven Project, a university department that assists students with issues involving sexual abuse or domestic violence, among other things, as well as the university’s Title IX office, which implements Title IX policies at IUP that prohibit sexual discrimination, harassment and violence. But the majority of APH’s presentation work at IUP is done within classes and specific school programs.
VICTIM ADVOCACY SERVICES
APH provides a 24-hour on-call advocacy program in which victim advocates can provide in-person legal or medical support at any time of day, any day of the week. APH’s victim advocates cover the entirety of Indiana County.
“My staff not only work their 40 hours, but they also are on-call on the off hours,” Boyles said. “If we get a call to the hospital for a sexual assault or we get a victim that wants to file for an emergency protection from abuse order, we come out. Whether it’s 9 p.m., 2 a.m., 5 a.m., we’re available.”
APH’s advocates work with police departments and medical institutions to provide victims of sexual abuse in-person support, resources and expertise at no cost to the victim.
“My folks are always available,” Boyles said. “They’re in the middle of the emergency room with a rape victim. They’re in the middle of filing the protection from abuse orders and at the police station or in the courts. They’re right there.”
Any interactions or conversations between APH advocates and survivors/victims are completely confidential, and that confidentiality is protected by Pennsylvania state law.
“We don’t testify in court,” Boyles said. “We don’t get subpoenaed. We’re covered under state statute in order to maintain that confidentiality because a victim has to feel safe.”
LEGAL ADVOCACY
APH’s legal advocates are not attorneys and therefore cannot provide legal advice. They can, however, provide in-person assistance with legal processes as well as support, training, referrals and more.
“We assist (survivors) in navigating the court room,” Boyles said. “We provide court education, take them to the court room (and) actually educate them on how a criminal proceeding will go — and we do that for criminal and civil proceedings.
“We also are the lead advocates in all of the correspondence and contacts for victims of juvenile offenders,” Boyles said.
Legal advocates also help victims fill out and file paperwork in criminal, civil and juvenile proceedings. Such paperwork can include applications for Protection from Abuse, Sexual Violence Protection and Protection from Intimidation orders.
Boyles said APH is the only organization in Indiana to provide PFA assistance and process crime victims’ compensation paperwork at no cost.
“If you’re a victim of crime, and your particular case and circumstances are eligible, we’ll assist you with the paperwork, (and) we’ll continue (with) the follow-up,” Boyles said.
APH advocates are called in by law enforcement agencies and the district attorney’s office in cases of domestic violence or sexual assault. As such, Boyles described APH advocates as “the response team” for domestic/sexual abuse situations.
MEDICAL ADVOCACY
Similarly to APH’s legal advocacy program, medical advocates are not doctors and cannot provide medical advice. They can, however, provide in-person assistance and support for sexual abuse survivors.
“If IRMC gets a victim in at the emergency room, they automatically call us — and yes, we go,” Boyles said. “We attend every single sexual assault that ends up at IRMC or other medical providers in the area. We not only assist (survivors) if they’re going through a forensic rape exam, but also at discussing the case with state or local police.”
EMERGENCY SAFETY SHELTERING
APH offers specialized short-term emergency shelter and support services for victims/survivors who are in need of safety as well as their families. These services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to victims/survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault or serious crime who are in need of safe sheltering. The services are available to adult victims and their children, ages 18 and under.
The site of APH’s safety shelter is completely confidential. By contract, APH must be able to provide at least 12 living spaces for individuals who meet APH’s mission, according to Boyles.
CRISIS HOTLINE
APH’s crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. APH’s hotline services provide victims/survivors with trained crisis intervention advocates or certified volunteers who can provide various kinds of support.
“Every call that comes in here gets a trauma-based crisis intervention response,” Boyles said. “And I think that’s more important. There’s a lot of organizations that don’t have trained staff answering their hotlines anymore.”
On top of managing its own crisis hotline, APH answers hotlines for six other counties in Pennsylvania, according to APH administrative coordinator Whitney Carmichael.
WHO CAN RECEIVE APH SERVICES?
APH services are available to survivors/victims from all walks of life, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, etc.
“I don’t care what kind of relationship you’re in; I don’t care what your nationality is, what your race is, and it sounds cliché, and I understand that, but it’s not,” Boyles said. “We are here to provide you with support.”
Boyles said it’s important for the community to understand that APH does not just provide services for women — but for everyone.
Boyles and Carmichael emphasized that anyone can be a victim of domestic violence and described some of the barriers that prevent people from reaching out for help.
“How much domestic violence is occurring, even within our own community, is probably under-reported (due to) stereotypes like, ‘Well, I don’t want to go forward because they’re going to look at me as weak’ or ‘They’re not going to believe me,’ or things like that,” Carmichael said, “and I think for us, to make sure the community knows that we’re here for (them) ... when (a) person comes to us, our job is to believe them, no matter who they are.”
The majority of APH’s funding comes from state and federal grants. APH also takes donations, and most of its funding goes toward personnel and operations. APH has 11 full-time and 13 part-time employees, according to Boyles.
Those who wish to contact APH can visit their website at https://alicepaul house.org or call (724) 349-4444 or (800) 435-7249.