Alice Paul House Logo

Along with season changes and holiday festivities, October is an important time of year that marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, shining a light on an especially prevalent issue with far-reaching effects.

Domestic violence can impact anyone from any walk of life, with more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experiencing some form of physical abuse by an intimate partner, according to a 2010 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.