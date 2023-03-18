Dr. Kendra Fairman

 Submitted photo

Dr. Kendra Fairman has joined Align Sports Chiropractic and Health Center on Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.

Fairman is originally from the Creekside area. Her interest in chiropractic began when she received care for chronic headaches with much success. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in general science, Fairman received her professional degree in 2005 from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.

