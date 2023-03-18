Dr. Kendra Fairman has joined Align Sports Chiropractic and Health Center on Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
Fairman is originally from the Creekside area. Her interest in chiropractic began when she received care for chronic headaches with much success. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in general science, Fairman received her professional degree in 2005 from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
Before joining the Align Chiropractic team, Fairman cared for patients in her own office and as an associate for 18 years. She specializes in the care of women and offers a gentle approach to chiropractic though a variety of techniques. She’s the perfect fit for the “chiropractic scaredy-cat.” Offering nutrition consultations for almost 20 years, Fairman would love to help patients with their health concerns.
Fairman is happy to serve her home community and looks forward to working with new patients to facilitate a wellness lifestyle. In her free time, she enjoys spending time outside gardening, reading and being with her family and rescue dachshunds, Lentil and Beans.