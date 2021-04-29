A citizen of Cameroon was extradited from Romania to the United States Tuesday to face federal charges for his alleged involvement in a fraud scheme perpetrated against American consumers, including a woman from Marion Center.
Desmond Fodje Bobga, 28, made his initial appearance in a Pittsburgh federal district courtroom before Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly, who arraigned him on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, forging a seal of the U.S. Supreme Court and aggravated identity theft.
He was placed in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office and ordered to attend a preliminary examination and detention hearing to be conducted by a video conference before Kelly on Monday at 10:45 a.m.
“The Department of Justice is committed to prosecuting fraud schemes that take advantage of American consumers, including schemes that seek to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “We are grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Pennsylvania and to the FBI for their partnership on this matter, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of Romanian law enforcement.”
According to a federal affidavit, from around June 2018 to around June 2020, Bobga knowingly conspired with others to offer puppies and other animals for sale on internet websites. Four Western Pennsylvania residents were victimized, along with one each from Dallas, Texas, and Fruitland, Iowa.
“From across the globe, Desmond Fodje Bobga and his co-conspirators callously exploited consumers who were seeking the companionship of a pet to alleviate the isolation and stress caused by the COVID pandemic,” said Acting Western District U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.
Federal authorities said Bobga and others communicated by text message and email with potential victims to induce purchases, one of which involved a Marion Center woman, also called Victim-3 in the affidavit, who was searching the internet in March 2019, looking for a Woo or Tea Cup Chihuahua puppy.
The federal affidavit said she agreed to purchase the puppy for $600, for which on March 29, 2019, she sent a MoneyGram from Indiana to an individual named John Jefferson with a destination of Maryland.
“After making this payment, Victim-3 was contacted by email,” the affidavit read.
Federal prosecutors said Bobga and his co-conspirators, acting as a transportation company, would claim that the pet transport was delayed and that the victim would need to pay additional money for delivery of the pet.
“This email claimed to be involved in the shipment of the Chihuahua and claimed that an additional $800 payment was necessary for the shipping of her puppy,” the federal affidavit continued.
The email supposedly came from United Petsafe Shippers and stated that a crate and vaccine would be needed for the puppy — and it came attached to a “Refundable Crate and Vaccine Guarantee Document” supposedly signed by “William K. Suter” as Clerk of the “Supreme Court of the United States of America.”
“Victim 3 was suspicious of this email and refused to send additional money,” the federal affidavit went on. Authorities said the woman did not get her initial $600 back, nor was any dog delivered.
“Mr. Bobga created false websites to advertise puppies or other animals, communicated with customers in the U.S., obtained payment and then provided nothing in return,” said FBI Pittsburgh Acting Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples. “His extradition to Western Pennsylvania to face these accusations sends a message to others looking to exploit victims in the U.S. that the FBI will stop at nothing to find you and put a stop to these scams.”
Other victims were induced to pay $14,000, including $9,100 paid by a New Brighton, Beaver County, woman for a mini-dashshund she thought she was buying for her mother.
The wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud charges provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Forging of seal provides for a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory two years in prison.