APOLLO — A search for an alligator seen strolling along the Roaring Run Trail Monday morning near the former Stanford Home Center in Apollo Borough was canceled after several hours of searching along the trail and the Kiskiminetas River by multiple agencies.
According to an official heard on the scanner, a man saw the alligator at around 8:30 a.m., but didn’t report seeing it until several hours later because he had to get to the gym.
A spokeswoman for the Kiskiminetas Township Police Department said two of that department’s officers were called to search for the animal at 11:11 a.m., and came back after an unsuccessful search at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
They were assisted at the scene by firefighters from multiple departments, including Kiski Township Fire Dept. No. 1, Vandergrift No. 1 Fire Dept., Apollo Hose Co. No. 2 and Apollo Hose Co. No. 3.
The Lower Kiski Swift Water Rescue/Flood Response/Public Safety Dive Teams posted this notice on the group’s Facebook page Monday at around 9:30 a.m.: “To anyone utilizing the Kiski River anywhere along the Vandergrift to the Avonmore area, it appears as though someone may have released a small alligator. Without dams, the alligator is free to move anywhere on the river.”
Armstrong County Humane Officer Amber Phillips helped to visually search the river for the animal.
If it had been found, “we would have tried to safely capture it and relocate it with someone with experience with reptiles,” she said.
Ms. Phillips said anyone seeing the alligator should call 911 immediately.
“Do not try to approach it,” she said Monday evening.
Ms. Phillips said anyone who sees the alligator should give 911 operators its exact location.
She said both Androids and iPhones ping whenever you open your phone, and can give you your longitude and latitude.
Those without Smartphones should tell 911 operators the most concise location possible, including the street address closest to the alligator and any nearby landmarks.
Anne Cloonan is a staff reporter for the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.