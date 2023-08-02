alligator

An alligator, similar to the one shown in this photo, was spotted during the weekend in the Apollo-Vandergrift area along the Kiskiminetas River.

 File

APOLLO — A search for an alligator seen strolling along the Roaring Run Trail Monday morning near the former Stanford Home Center in Apollo Borough was canceled after several hours of searching along the trail and the Kiskiminetas River by multiple agencies.

According to an official heard on the scanner, a man saw the alligator at around 8:30 a.m., but didn’t report seeing it until several hours later because he had to get to the gym.