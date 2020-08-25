Alligators taken from Pearce's Pet Place

State police at the Indiana station are looking for two live alligators that were illegally removed from Pearce’s Pet Place, 324 Rustic Lodge Road, White Township, either overnight or early on Aug. 9.
One alligator was a 6-foot-long female, valued at $1,500, while the other was a 4-foot-long male, valued at $500.
Both were removed from an outdoor enclosure at the business.
The 63-year-old owner reported that the theft occurred between 10 p.m. on Aug. 8 and noon on Aug. 9.
Anyone with information about the missing alligators is asked to call Trooper Steven Barnosky at (724) 357-1960.