Alpha Delta Kappa, Mu Chapter, an International Honorary Sorority for Women Educators, annually awards a $1,000 scholarship to a female graduate of an Indiana County school with plans to attend an accredited college or university pursuing a degree in any field of education.
The candidates must be attending a county school with representation of ADK membership. The eligible districts include Homer-Center, Indiana Area and River Valley. Applicants are evaluated on scholastic achievement, school activities and community involvement.