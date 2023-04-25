Amanda Anderson

Amanda Anderson

Amanda Anderson has announced her candidacy for Indiana Area school board.

Anderson has worked in education and training for more than 20 years, with more than 15 of those years in public education. Born and raised in Indiana County, Anderson graduated from Purchase Line in 1999. Her interest in pedagogy began just out of high school, after traveling around the U.S. as a corporate trainer supporting the openings of new stores.