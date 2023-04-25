Amanda Anderson has announced her candidacy for Indiana Area school board.
Anderson has worked in education and training for more than 20 years, with more than 15 of those years in public education. Born and raised in Indiana County, Anderson graduated from Purchase Line in 1999. Her interest in pedagogy began just out of high school, after traveling around the U.S. as a corporate trainer supporting the openings of new stores.
Anderson’s real passion is working with children and teachers in public education. She transitioned to the public sector by accepting a position with ARIN IU as a paraprofessional. It was in this role that she fell in love with the public school system and returned to school to acquire a teaching degree.
After earning her degree and teaching certifications, Anderson worked for one year in public disability services as a supports coordinator for individuals with disabilities in Indiana and Armstrong counties. From there, Anderson was hired as a lead-teacher at Kidsprout in Butler County. After teaching preschool and coordinating summer camp, Anderson was hired as a special education teacher for the former Blairsville-Saltsburg School District. Amanda taught various subjects in grades K-12 and was the junior class adviser at Saltsburg High School.
After eight years of teaching, Anderson accepted a position with ARIN IU as a consultant on the Training and Consultation team.
Anderson is a lifelong learner and has earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Special Education from Western Governors University. She returned to WGU for a Master of Arts in Secondary Mathematics Education. Anderson will earn her Graduate Certificate in Applied Behavior Analysis from the Florida Institute of Technology in December 2023.
“Diverse learners need diverse opportunities to find their path to graduation and future community membership,” Anderson said. “We must meet each learner where she/he/they is/are, and provide high-quality instruction, intervention and/or enrichment to ensure that each child has a rich, meaningful educational experience.”