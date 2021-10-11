HOMER CITY — An early look at the 2022 municipal budget for Homer City Borough shows a stable transition from 2021, a balance of projected revenue and expenses and no talk of a tax increase.
The borough council reviewed Manager Rob Nymick’s “preliminary draft” last week.
The spending plan shows few variances from the $633,950 budget of 2021 to the projection of $638,572 in 2022.
There’s a dramatic change in the line item for “unbudgeted donations” from $2,000 to $15,000, led by a planned $12,000 contribution to Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
Homer City would become the third municipality in Indiana County to respond to the ambulance company’s appeal for public aid to help cover several years of spiraling operating costs.
The borough appears to be following the lead of Center Township, where the supervisors in September agreed to a contribution to Citizens’. White Township officials were the first to pledge support of $50,000 but also offered to match up to $50,000 of subsequent public-sector donations.
Homer City’s balance sheet shows decreases in the amounts to be paid to the pension funds, from $147,000 to $116,000, allowing for the increases in charity and other line items: $1,650 in administrative salaries, about $15,800 in police wages and $4,100 for fire department workers’ compensation coverage. No other line item changed by more than $1,000.
The income side of the ledger shows a projected decrease in Act 205 pension revenue from $40,000 to $19,700 and a boost of “miscellaneous income” from $500 to $20,000. Most other line items changed by less than $1,000 except the amount of the carryover to balance the budget, which would rise by about $2,600 to $98,622.
In other business Tuesday, council agreed to change a seasonal parking restriction — the traditional ban on parking on the north side of Bryant Street on Fridays during football season — to a permanent prohibition.
Council directed solicitor Michael Supinka to promptly advertise an ordinance that council could adopt in November to legalize the change.