The America250PA Infrastructure Improvements & Projects Committee is holding a series of regional hearings, including one today in Carnegie, Allegheny County, for an 11-county region including Indiana, Armstrong, Cambria and Westmoreland.

It will be held at 1 p.m. in the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie, and can be seen also on the website of state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York.