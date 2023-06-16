The America250PA Infrastructure Improvements & Projects Committee is holding a series of regional hearings, including one today in Carnegie, Allegheny County, for an 11-county region including Indiana, Armstrong, Cambria and Westmoreland.
It will be held at 1 p.m. in the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie, and can be seen also on the website of state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York.
Scheduled speakers include Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, Sen. Wayne Fontana and Rep. Anita Kulik, all D-Allegheny, and Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia.
The committee will hear testimony regarding proposed legacy projects or improvements in Region Two, one of six in which the state has been divided for regional interest in the nation and Pennsylvania’s 250th anniversary.
The committee is made up of 24 appointed legislative members and is the result of legislation that Solomon and former Rep. Wendi Thomas pushed through the General Assembly to implement legacy infrastructure projects across the commonwealth.
Future hearings are scheduled July 13 in Pike County for the northeastern Region 5 and on July 27 in Dauphin County for the south-central Region 3.
