The American Pickers are coming to Pennsylvania and are planning to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series in June 2022.
They are looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet individuals with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.
Those at “American Pickers” continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC.