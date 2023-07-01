police car lights 3.jpg

In Indiana County, over this Fourth of July weekend, the county’s DUI Task Force and district attorney are joining the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers about the deadly consequences of impaired driving.

They urge, if your holiday plans include using alcohol or drugs, or even if you use a prescription drug, you should plan for a sober driver to get you home safely.