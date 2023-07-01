In Indiana County, over this Fourth of July weekend, the county’s DUI Task Force and district attorney are joining the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers about the deadly consequences of impaired driving.
They urge, if your holiday plans include using alcohol or drugs, or even if you use a prescription drug, you should plan for a sober driver to get you home safely.
Or, put another way, they urge motorists to remember, “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.”
District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. expanded upon that: “When it comes to drug use behind the wheel, just don’t do it. Alcohol, drugs, and driving do not mix. We want our community to enjoy a safe and happy Fourth of July. Remember: If you feel different, you drive different.”
And there will be a lot of people out there, here and across the country. AAA said this July Fourth weekend is expected to set a record for the number of Americans traveling by car — 43.2 million people, an increase of 2.4 percent over 2022 and 4 percent higher than 2019.
East Central officials said gas prices this summer are well below what they were one year ago.
The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4, 2022. Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.
“Whether you’re traveling by car or flying to your destination over the Independence holiday weekend, it’s going to be very important to pack your patience,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “More and more Americans are making travel a priority, and in fact, this will be the highest projected holiday for air travel in 20 years.”
Back on the ground, local authorities urge those who plan to use drugs not to drive. They say even over-the-counter and prescription medications can have impairing effects.
They urge caution before driving after using any medication, and say, if you find yourself drug-impaired and stranded with your vehicle, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home.
They urge motorists to remind their friends to never get in the vehicle with an impaired driver.
They say, if you have a friend who is about to drive while drug impaired, take the keys away and help them get home safely. There are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely, such as designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or ride share.
Also, local authorities said, if you see an impaired driver on the road, do not hesitate to contact 911. State and local police will have extra patrols assigned to the July 4 Holiday targeting DUI, Aggressive Driving, and Seat Belt usage.
