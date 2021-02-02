The Souper Bowl trophy was awarded Monday to Chef Josh Freeman at C.H. Fields Craft Kitchen at the Hilton Garden Inn in Indiana for selling the most soup during the United Way’s annual fundraising event.
Nearly 500 orders of Freeman’s beer cheese soup were sold, the most popular of four varieties donated by C.H. Fields and Nap’s Cucina Mia.
All told, about 1,200 of the $7 orders were placed.
Pictured, from left, are United Way campaign co-chair Christina Struzzi; Jackie Montgomery, general manager at Hilton Garden Inn; Freeman; Sue Strittmatter, restaurant and bar manager; Chef Nick Karas, of Nap’s and Josephine’s; and Kris Levan, campaign co-chair.