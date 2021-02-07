Community Health Accreditation Partner Inc. (CHAP) has announced that Anew Home Health Agency has been awarded CHAP accreditation under the CHAP Home Health and Home Infusion Therapy Standards of Excellence.
CHAP accreditation demonstrates that Anew Home Health Agency meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards.
The rigorous evaluation focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long‐term viability. Simply stated, adherence to CHAP’s standards leads to better quality care.
“By achieving CHAP accreditation, Anew Home Health Agency has shown a commitment to excellence,” Nathan DeGodt, CHAP president and CEO, said in a news release.
“We are excited to begin our partnership with Anew Home Health Agency by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement.”
Anew provides a variety of skilled home health services to patients in Indiana, Westmoreland, Cambria, Jefferson, Armstrong and Clearfield counties. Since its establishment in 2001, Anew has been owned by Kelly Howells, a registered nurse. Dr. Mathew Nettleton serves as the medical adviser.
“Our team has worked diligently toward these achievements; we are very proud,” Howells said.
Created in 1965, CHAP is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body for community‐based health care organizations.
CHAP is the oldest national, community‐based accrediting body with more than 9,000 agencies currently accredited nationwide. Through “deeming authority” granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services