To whom it may concern —
FOR ANGELS’ WINGS
A fundraiser is set for May 8 to benefit the local Angels’ Wings program, which provides Christmas gifts to families in need during the holiday season.
The inaugural Flea Market & Craft Expo is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 at the Novosel Center parking lot, 4145 Route 286 West, Indiana.
There will be food trucks, craft vendors and flea market vendors.
To sell at the expo, register online at www.angelswingspro gram.com, call (724) 349-1111, ext. 1036, or email fleamarket@ diamondpharmacy.com.
CONDOLENCES
Our recent obituaries included Marian (Farabaugh) Creps, who passed away Friday, April 23.
Marian was described in her obituary as “A giving heart, an elegant and graceful woman who was full of life, charm, effervescence and love for others.”
Within the community, her involvement included in the Junior Women’s Civic Club, the Indiana Garden Club and the Indiana Historical Society, according to her obituary. She was a member of the Indiana Country Club and for many years and helped to plan and organize the annual Charity Ball.
Marian was married to John Creps, who passed away in 1983, and “was a great support to him in the founding of the family business, Creps United Publications.”
Survivors include children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
NATURE WALK
Friends of the Blairsville Communities invite all to a bird and plant identification nature walk, set for 9 a.m. May 8.
Participants should meet at the Blairsville Riverfront trail head.
The walk will be led by Monica Lee and Tamathy Stage.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
While the Gazette traditionally publishes its “Good Neighbors” feature in the winter months to recognize those who help others with shoveling and plowing snow, we are reminded this week that good neighbors help at all times.
This week we recognize Pam and Tommy Mears and Melissa and Steve Churchill, who regularly help out the Billy Menk family, of Deerfield Drive, Marion Center.
Menk said they “have been such great blessings and helpers” checking in on the family, as well as plowing and shoveling in the winter.
Does your neighbor go above and beyond?
Recognize your neighbor by emailing information to mweaver@indianagazette.net.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The Indiana County Humane Society’s Dawg Gone Flea Market will be offered this weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1125 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
And over in Apollo, the inaugural May Daze townwide yard sale, vendor and flea market event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
There will also be food truck and fun zone for children.
The weekend is sponsored by the Apollo Events Committee.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are still hovering around $3.05 a gallon in our region, according to www.penn sylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Dr. Thomas Fuller today on Arbor Day, who noted, “He that plants trees loves others beside himself.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing edtior Margaret Weaver. Email items for inclusion to mweaver@indianagazette.net.