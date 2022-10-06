Diamond Drugs Inc. is currently accepting applications for the Angels’ Wings and Stop the Cold programs in person per the schedule attached and online via their website www.angelswingsprogram.com.
This is the 38th year the Angels’ Wings Program will be helping spread joy to those in need in Indiana County. The program provides Christmas gifts to qualifying children, families and nursing home residents in the community. The program also provides a gift to veterans and their families as a “thank you” for their service to the country.
The Stop the Cold program provides new winter coats and accessories to children ages newborn to age 18.
“Diamond is honored to continue as the primary sponsor for the Angels’ Wings and Stop the Cold programs this year,” said Courtney Adams, Angels’ Wings program coordinator and executive assistant at Diamond Drugs Inc. “This program has brought a lot of joy and hope to those in need over the years and we are so grateful for the Indiana County community for their generosity and kindness year after year.
“Whether sponsoring an individual tag, adopting a family, sending in a check, making an item donation or volunteering time, every little bit helps and allows us to continue to our mission of service in Indiana County.”
For those who are interested in signing up, stop by during an in-person application date or visit www.angelswingsprogram.com to complete an application online.