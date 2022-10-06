angels wings logo.jpg
Picasa

Diamond Drugs Inc. is currently accepting applications for the Angels’ Wings and Stop the Cold programs in person per the schedule attached and online via their website www.angelswingsprogram.com.

This is the 38th year the Angels’ Wings Program will be helping spread joy to those in need in Indiana County. The program provides Christmas gifts to qualifying children, families and nursing home residents in the community. The program also provides a gift to veterans and their families as a “thank you” for their service to the country.