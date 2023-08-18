KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP — Fox’s Pizza Den in Spring Church will sponsor a Back to School Carnival from 4 to 10 p.m. this Saturday.
The event will feature a kids’ bingo, scavenger hunt, relay race, face painting and bounce houses, a flyer for the carnival says.
The event will also include carnival games, kids’ crafts, vendors, food truck chefs and more, the flyer added.
According to an email from Barbara Hughes, general manager of Fox’s Pizza Den, everyone is welcome to the carnival, which offers free entertainment.
She wrote that 12 to 15 sponsors, including Holcim-MAR Inc., provide donations to the event.
Hughes has organized and executed the event for the last five years, the letter said.
Every sponsor contributes products for the raffle table, such as TVs, Bluetooth speakers, inline skates, headphones, iPads, wireless earbuds and many more items, she wrote.
Employee Beth Bopp, who went to businesses soliciting donations for the event, said around 100 children receive backpacks with a binder full of school supplies at the carnival.
Some of the school supplies are donated, and others are purchased with monetary donations, she said.
“It’s a lot of work, but we do it for the kids’ sake,” she said Thursday.
It is worth the work, which also involves a lot of community effort, to see the smiles on the children’s faces, Bopp added.
She said The Rock Church of Kiskiminetas Township, which has members certified in rock climbing, will bring a climbing wall with a safety harness to the event.
By obtaining raffle tickets from the various games and enjoyable activities, kids can take part in the drawing, Hughes wrote. There will be music provided by a DJ for the day of outdoor recreation.
Hughes wrote that John Clemens, the owner of Fox’s Pizza Den, puts on a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Anne Cloonan is a staff writer for the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
