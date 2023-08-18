Back to School Event 2023 in Spring Church

Fox’s Pizza Den, at the juncture of state Routes 56 and 156 in the Spring Church area of Kiskiminetas Township, will conduct its annual Back to School Carnival Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m., where school supplies will be handed out to about 100 children, while the entire family can enjoy kids’ bingo, a scavenger hunt, a relay race, face painting, bounce houses, carnival games, kids’ crafts, vendors, food trucks and more.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

