Life Chain

An annual tradition for three decades, the National Life Chain, will take place Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. along Philadelphia Street in Indiana. Organizers say the event, first held in 1992, provides an hour of quiet prayer and reflection meant to show respect for all human life, especially the unborn. Some of the local participants include, from left, Mike Morris, Michele Keith, Cheyenne Keith, Irene Kopczyk, Rita Lieb and Dennis Ragan. Organizers said supporters may pick up signs at Eighth and Philadelphia streets starting Sunday at 1:30 p.m., and then line both sides of Philadelphia Street, holding signs and praying quietly for an end to abortion. Those participating are asked by organizers not to park on Philadelphia Street so that signs can be read by passers-by.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

