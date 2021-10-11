POTTERS OPENING STUDIOS

Gathering recently to plan their event were, sitting from left, Christy Culp, a guest at Little Mahoning Creek Pottery; Debra Frew, operator of Stoke Hole Pottery; and Cathy Bizousky, operator of the Full of Grace studio; and standing, Jimmy “the Potter” Sherburn, of J.R. Studio; Janet Runyan, a guest at Wender Pottery; Cathy Paterson, a guest at the Stoke Hole studio; Nancy Smeltzer, proprietor of the Little Mahoning Creek shop, and her guest potter, Jon Grengs; guest potters Karen McKee and Cliff McKee, at Wender Pottery; Donn Hedman, owner of Hedman Pottery; and Michael Smithhammer, the potter of FMS Studio.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette

The artisans of eight pottery studios throughout Indiana County will open their doors for the annual Potters Studio Tour scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The potters and their friends will be throwing clay, answering questions and demonstrating the nuances of their work.

Concentrated in the Indiana, Creekside, Rochester Mills and Smicksburg areas, the pottery studios have promoted their tour in mid-October since 2002, missing only the pandemic year 2020.

A guide to the event is online at potterstour.com.

