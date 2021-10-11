The artisans of eight pottery studios throughout Indiana County will open their doors for the annual Potters Studio Tour scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The potters and their friends will be throwing clay, answering questions and demonstrating the nuances of their work.
Concentrated in the Indiana, Creekside, Rochester Mills and Smicksburg areas, the pottery studios have promoted their tour in mid-October since 2002, missing only the pandemic year 2020.
A guide to the event is online at potterstour.com.