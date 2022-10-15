Cemetery Tour

David Janusek, left, and John Griffith, clad in historically accurate costumes, volunteered for the Underground Railroad Twilight Cemetery Tour.

 Submitted photo

The Blairsville Area Underground Railroad Annual Twilight Cemetery Tour is returning Saturday, Oct. 22.

Denise Jennings, president/director of the Underground Railroad Museum in Blairsville, is in charge of organizing the Cemetery Tour every year. She researches, writes scripts, recruits actors and markets the event.

