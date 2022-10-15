The Blairsville Area Underground Railroad Annual Twilight Cemetery Tour is returning Saturday, Oct. 22.
Denise Jennings, president/director of the Underground Railroad Museum in Blairsville, is in charge of organizing the Cemetery Tour every year. She researches, writes scripts, recruits actors and markets the event.
“My starting point is to find compelling stories,” Jennings said. Her research mostly involves combing through digitized cemetery records.
“Once I find an interesting individual, I try to collect as much background information as possible,” she added. “Were they married with children? What did they do for a living? What area were they from? What significant events were going on at the time? Then I decide what I want to share and how to tell that story.
“We have a lot of really interesting people buried in the Blairsville cemetery,” she said. “Shockingly interesting people.”
Costumed individuals interpreting historical persons will be stationed around the cemetery.
“We do have a core group of actors that help us out each year. We’re all volunteers. There is no paid staff.”
The tours begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday and lasts approximately an hour. Each tour will cover about seven to eight stories of historical people buried in the cemetery. Tour guides will lead groups around the cemetery to meet these costumed individuals and explain the various histories and symbolisms.
“We really concentrate the tours on the older area of the cemetery,” Jennings said. “With the Victorians, everything meant something. Google ‘Victorian cemetery art’ and you’ll see for yourself! They loved symbolism.”
Some of the new historical stories this year include the Johnstown flood of 1889 and the heroic acts of some Blairsville individuals; a soldier that fought in the war of 1812; as well as some people involved with the Underground Railroad.
Tour tickets are $5 per person. Anyone under the age of 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult. There are no jump scares or horror elements.
Jennings stressed that anyone interested in this event purchase their tickets early.
“To guarantee that you’re going to make a tour, I suggest getting tickets early,” she said. “We sold out last year and the year before. I can’t guarantee that day that tickets will be available.
“It is the mission of our organization to present and promote the stories of the Underground Railroad, and this is a great vehicle for that,” she said. “People like to walk through cemeteries around Halloween. The price is very low, so we don’t make a lot of money from this event. It’s more of an exposure event than anything. People can come and learn something in a sort of fun, spooky setting. We put our actors in authentically clad costumes. It’s neat storytelling.”
Jennings is still looking for some actors to fill two historical character roles this year. You can reach out to her via Facebook.