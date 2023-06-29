Haze?

While at times fog and haze were abundant amid the Canadian smoke flowing southward into Pennsylvania, here in late afternoon downtown Indiana did not appear to have a problem — but the Air Quality Index still read 170 for Indiana at that hour, well into the unhealthy range.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared another Code Red Air Quality Action Day for today across all of Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

DEP said the average Air Quality Index readings for the entire day across Pennsylvania will likely be in the Code Red range; however, local conditions could be Code Purple at times.