The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared another Code Red Air Quality Action Day for today across all of Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
DEP said the average Air Quality Index readings for the entire day across Pennsylvania will likely be in the Code Red range; however, local conditions could be Code Purple at times.
Quoting Canadian authorities, AccuWeather reported that the Dominion has seen more than 19 million acres burned (and counting), surpassing a previous record of 17,559,303 from 1995.
According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, more than 330,000 new acres of land have burned daily across Canada since May 1, with more than 6.3 million acres burned in Quebec alone.
On a Code Red Air Quality Action Day, authorities said, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
In Code Purple conditions, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems should avoid all physical activity outdoors.
Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, widespread smoke from Canadian wildfires may linger through today and continue to create reductions in visibility and air quality.
On Wednesday, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s www.airnow.gov website, Indiana reached an AQI of 189 before dropping to 178 by 5 p.m.
DEP said conditions will likely be worse in the morning as a natural weather phenomenon called an atmospheric inversion will keep smoke-filled air closer to the surface and prevent air from higher elevations to mix with air closer to the ground.
EPA said an AQI of 191 is predicted for today before declining on Friday to a moderate AQI of 100.
“There is low confidence for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening,” the NWS in Pittsburgh said in its air quality alert.
DEP said residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials; and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.