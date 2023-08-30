Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area) continued downward, as had figures for much of Pennsylvania, slipping from 4.3 percent in June to 3.6 percent in July, according to preliminary figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
That’s compared to 3.5 percent statewide and nationwide, the state figures again being a record low compared to figures dating back to January 1976.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA fell by 200 to 27,500 in June.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 1,700 in July 2022 to 1,300 in July 2023.
The number of those employed is down from 34,500 in final figures for June 2022 to 34,100 in preliminary figures for July 2023, but the July 2023 figures continued a rise over the past two months from 33,500 in May 2023.
DLI said eight of the nine published supersectors were flat over the month in Indiana County, and most remained essentially unchanged since July 2022.
The only movement over the past month, according to DLI, was a seasonal decline in government jobs by 200.
Over the year, mining, logging, and construction was down by 300, while leisure and hospitality declined by 200 jobs.
The total Indiana labor force was down from 36,200 in June 2022, but up from 35,100 in May 2023, to 35,500 in preliminary figures for June 2023.
In nearby counties, the rate for Armstrong County fell from a final figure of 4.6 percent in May to a preliminary figure of 3.9 percent in June; Clearfield was down from 4.6 percent to 4.1 percent; Westmoreland was down from 3.8 percent to 3.5 percent; Cambria dropped from 4.7 percent to 4.5 percent; and Jefferson slipped from 4.1 percent to 4.0 percent.
Also according to DLI’s figures, among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County now is in a 39th place tie with Beaver County. Clinton, Philadelphia and Somerset counties.
Elsewhere in the neighborhood, Armstrong County fell to a 44th place tie with Jefferson County in the preliminary July figures; Westmoreland County is in a 20th place tie with Bedford, Elk, Washington and York counties; Clearfield County is in a 47th place tie with Clinton, Schuylkill, Somerset and Sullivan; and Cambria County is tied with Clarion for 63rd place.
Forest remains in last place among the 67 counties, though its unemployment fell from a final June total of 5.3 percent to 5.1 percent, while at the top Cumberland County with 2.2 percent moved ahead of Chester County’s 2.3 percent.
