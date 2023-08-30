unemployment logo

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area) continued downward, as had figures for much of Pennsylvania, slipping from 4.3 percent in June to 3.6 percent in July, according to preliminary figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

That’s compared to 3.5 percent statewide and nationwide, the state figures again being a record low compared to figures dating back to January 1976.