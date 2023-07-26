JOHNSTOWN — Nearly two years since 31 people were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of violating federal narcotics laws, largely in Cambria and Indiana counties, and nearly a year since a former Johnstown woman from that number pleaded guilty to a count of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin, a sentence was handed down in the case of a former Johnstown resident.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson committed Willette Cooper, 41, to 70 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, on her conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, and heroin.