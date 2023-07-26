JOHNSTOWN — Nearly two years since 31 people were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of violating federal narcotics laws, largely in Cambria and Indiana counties, and nearly a year since a former Johnstown woman from that number pleaded guilty to a count of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin, a sentence was handed down in the case of a former Johnstown resident.
Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson committed Willette Cooper, 41, to 70 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, on her conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, and heroin.
According to information presented to the court, Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said, from on or about April 2019, to on or about July 2021, Cooper did conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
Olshan commended the FBI Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Cooper.
Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria and Indiana county district attorneys’ Offices, and other authorities in the two counties, including Indiana Borough Police Department.
