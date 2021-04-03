In a filing with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, S&T Bancorp Inc., holding company of Indiana-based S&T Bank, announced that company President David G. Antolik had been named interim chief executive officer.
S&T said the action was effective Thursday, the day after the previously-announced retirement of CEO Todd D. Brice took effect.
Also as previously announced, the bank holding company informed the SEC, “S&T is conducting a search process for a permanent chief executive officer, including a comprehensive review of internal and external candidates.”
Antolik, 54, has been president of S&T Bank and its holding company, and has served as a director of S&T, since January 2019, the holding company informed the SEC.
It also noted that Antolik was chief lending officer of S&T Bank and its holding company from 2008 until October 2020. He was senior executive vice president of the Indiana-based bank and its holding company from 2008 until January 2019.
“Dave has served as an incredible asset to the bank,” Brice said in an S&T news release in January 2019, when Antolik was named S&T’s president. “His excellent leadership capabilities have contributed to the overall success of our company, allowing us to serve the needs of our ever-expanding footprint.”
Antolik’s association with S&T dates back more than three decades, to after his 1988 graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of science degree in finance.
“He cares deeply about the bank and his colleagues and has in-depth industry experience,” Brice said in 2019.
S&T officials also told the SEC that, effective Thursday, “Mr. Antolik’s base salary has been increased by $25,000 per month during the period of service as interim chief executive officer.”
And those officials told the federal agency that Antolik does not have any blood or family ties to other directors or officers of the bank or its holding company, as would have to be reported under Regulation S-K as issued under the federal securities laws.
Antolik also remains vice chairman of the IUP Research Institute and a member of the Indiana County Development Corporation’s board of directors.