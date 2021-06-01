SALTSBURG — An Apollo area man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond awaiting a June 9 hearing in Blairsville on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident Thursday morning in Saltsburg.
State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Austin Thomas Hopkins, 25, was arrested shortly after the incident along the 800 block of High Street in Saltsburg.
Greenfield said Hopkins’ brother reported he had been involved in a physical altercation during which Hopkins picked up a knife and chased him out and into the street. Greenfield said the brother suffered a minor injury during the altercation.
State police said Hopkins was located in a nearby house where he was taken into custody without incident — but so was a fully-loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun wrapped in a black hooded sweatshirt.
Greenfield said troopers learned that Hopkins had brought the firearm and other possessions into that house sometime earlier — and that Hopkins is prohibited from possessing that firearm.
Hopkins was arraigned Thursday afternoon before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on a felony count of illegal possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment.
Hopkins is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Bell on June 9 at 10:30 a.m.