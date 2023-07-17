When this reporter’s Great-Aunt Eleanor Walker (later Owens), was a young teacher just starting a career, she and another young female teacher shared a house in the coal town where they were teaching.
The exterior siding didn’t meet, and wallpaper was used to try to patch the holes to the outside, without success.
In the freezing winter, snow drifted through the holes in the walls into interior living space.
Sara Lambert Bloom writes about two coal towns, Iselin and Force, and about how two family members brought about needed changes in those towns through unpaid citizen advocacy, in her book “ISELIN — The Rich History of a Western Pennsylvania Coal Town in Appalachia: The Inspiring Story of Unrelenting Citizen Advocates for Social Justice.”
Lambert Bloom will speak about her nonfiction book from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Apollo Memorial Library, 219 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Apollo.
She was a 1962 graduate/valedictorian of Elder’s Ridge High School, who went on to graduate from the Oberlin Conservatory Pi Kappa Lambda in 1966, and from Yale School of Music with a Master’s in Music in 1968.
Lambert Bloom describes herself as an active researcher and author, mentor, and advocate for social justice; retired oboist, master teacher, editor, recording artist and widow of eminent American oboist Robert Bloom.
“A central piece of the history of Iselin is that we were owned, existing as a variation of a Southern plantation with an economy described as feudal,” Lambert Bloom wrote in an email. “Our jobs, our houses, our water, our heat source, our sanitation, our air quality, our medical services, our churches, our cemetery, our schools, our company store, our post office, our polling station, our hotel, our theater, our sports teams, all owned. Competitive retail stores were kept out of town.”
Coal miners in the many company-owned towns said they could never get ahead, because all of their paychecks went to buy supplies at the Company Store.
The Leader Times was told that in one coal town, if the food and other supplies a man picked out for his family at the Company Store equaled his paycheck, they would be paid for from his paycheck without him seeing it, and his total “pay” for that pay period would be a can of chewing tobacco.
The coal miners’ historic dilemma was immortalized in Tennessee Ernie Ford’s song, “Sixteen Tons,” which says in part, “You load 16 tons, what do you get? Another day older and deeper in debt — St. Peter, don’t you call me ‘cause I can’t go — I owe my soul to the company store.”
Born in 1944, Lambert Bloom was one of five children raised in Iselin, a coal town of 500.
In Iselin, deadly sewage from crumbling outhouses built by the coal company leaked into residents’ yards and gardens, she wrote.
One of the citizen advocates Lambert Bloom writes about is her own father, James P. Lambert, whom she describes as “Iselin’s paid town manager and elected Justice of the Peace, self-taught in law, beloved by all.”
“I watched as he worked unrelentingly as an unpaid citizen advocate to rid the town of toxic air quality from the ever-burning “boney dump” in 1974, to bring a reliable source of potable water to residents in 1981, and finally to rid us of deadly health hazards by bringing us an innovative Wastewater Treatment Plant to allow residents to install indoor toilets to replace outhouses that were built at the founding of the town in 1903,” she wrote.
Lambert Bloom also wrote about the successful use of the court system by her mother’s first cousin once removed, Dr. Betty Hayes, to correct the same issues a generation earlier in the coal town of Force, Pa.
She said in the present day, young people need to believe in unpaid citizen advocacy to be inspired to step up, and she is recommending the book be included in high school social studies classes.
The book was also submitted for a Pulitzer Prize in 2023 in the History category.
Anne Cloonan is a staff reporter for the Leader Times, a sister publication of The Indiana Gazette.
