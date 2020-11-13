With four positive cases reported in recent days among one student and three staffers, Apollo-Ridge School District moved classes for students in grades 9 through 12 to remote instruction on Thursday.
“A return to in-person instruction (in the high school) is projected for (Nov. 19),” the district posted on its website. “All other grade levels will continue in-person instruction as normal.”
In an email to the Kittanning Leader Times, district Superintendent Dr. Matt Curci said, “Starting on Monday of this week, we were informed of two positive cases for staff members and one positive case for a student at our high school. These were the first positive cases in the high school that we have received.”
Curci said the only other positive case reported in his district had been of an elementary school staff member.
The district learned about that case on Sunday.
However, the superintendent wrote, those cases, in combination with “the high number of individuals needed to quarantine (approximately 90), and the quickly rising numbers in our region with regard to COVID-19,” prompted the district “to revert the high school to remote instruction as a mitigation strategy.”
District officials said all students and staff who were potentially in close contact with those who tested positive have received or will receive personalized communications from the school or state Department of Health.
They stressed that if parents or guardians do not receive additional communications from the school or Department of Health, their child is presently not thought to be among those who were potentially exposed.
Still, the district is encouraging all parents within its boundaries, including Blacklick and Young townships in Indiana County, “to screen children at all grade levels for symptoms before school every morning. That includes a fever of 100.3 degrees or greater, persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Students who have any of those symptoms are advised to stay home and contact school nurses Carol Gourley and Mona Mion. The district’s telephone number is (724) 478-6000, with Gourley at the high school at extension 1030 and Mion at the elementary school at extension 5110.