The Indiana County Center for Economic Development said Congress passing and President Donald Trump signing additional COVID-19 pandemic relief will mean more time to apply for federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
The center passed along the U.S. Small Business Administration’s announcement, about the disaster declaration signed by Trump on Dec. 27, the new deadline to apply for EIDL assistance is Dec. 31, 2021.
As conveyed through the Indiana County center, the SBA so far has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans that provide working capital funds to small businesses, non-profits and agricultural businesses.
“The SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” agency Administrator Jovita Carranza said.
EIDL applications will be accepted pending the availability of funds. SBA said loans are offered at a 3.75 percent interest rate for small businesses and 2.75 percent interest rate for nonprofit organizations.
The loans have a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin.
More details can be obtained through the Center for Economic Development, 801 Water St., Indiana; by calling (724) 465-2662; or by emailing info@indianacountyce.com.