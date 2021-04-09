The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is pleased to announce the request for application for the 2021 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship.
Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion County students in the 2021 graduating class must exemplify the mission of Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission by their way of involvement, leadership and accomplishments in their high school careers.
This scholarship provides one high school senior in each county with a single award of $1,000 towards post-secondary education.
Applications are due May 15.
For more information, contact Kami Anderson at Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission by calling (724) 354-2746, ext. 302, visiting the AICDAC website at www.aicdac.org, or by contacting your high school guidance office.