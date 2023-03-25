The Tri-County Health Care Industry Partnership is giving out up to 10 $1,000 awards to health care workers currently enrolled in BSN, RN and LPN programs. This is available to applicants employed in a health-related position at full-time, part-time or casual status and work or live in Armstrong, Butler or Indiana County. The place of employment will be considered first and residence second.
Applicants must be enrolled in the health-related classes of their major course of study (not prerequisites or remedial courses) and pursuing a degree, diploma or certificate in a BSN, RN or LPN program.