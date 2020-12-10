The United Way of Indiana County has been awarded $42,552 in federal funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
This money is administered through the Department of Homeland Security. Local nonprofit, faith-based and governmental organizations that provide food, shelter and supportive services are invited to apply for federal funding for emergency food and shelter programs. This funding provides opportunities to supplement and expand the work of local social service agencies in the areas of food, shelter, rent/mortgage and utility assistance.
Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying may obtain the application from the United Way website: www.uwindianacounty.org/efspfunding.
For questions, email Carolyn Hainaut, office manager, at uwhainaut@uwindianacounty.org.
The deadline for submission is noon on Dec. 31.