United Way of Indiana County has announced that funding is available through its micro-grant program for eligible nonprofit organizations that demonstrate a solid programmatic plan for meeting critical human service needs.
A United Way grant project is defined as one that addresses health, education, financial stability or basic needs in Indiana County. Applications may be obtained by visiting the United Way of Indiana County website and clicking the 2023 Summer Grants link, www.uwindianacounty.org/2023summergrants.
The deadline for applications is by noon Friday, July 7, and applications will only be accepted in electronic form. See application guidelines for details.
Recipients of United Way grants in 2022 included Alice Paul House, Healthy Kids Carnival; Children’s Advisory Commission, 20th Annual Family Fun Fest World Safari; Indiana County, Critical Incident Stress Management Team Training; Indiana County 4-H Clubs, 4-H Discovery Day Camp; Indiana County Community Action Program, Client Transportation Support; Indiana Recovery Center, Fundamental Goals of Health, Education, and Financial Stability; and YMCA, Anti-Hunger Food Program.
