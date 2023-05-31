United-Way-Logo.jpg
Picasa

United Way of Indiana County has announced that funding is available through its micro-grant program for eligible nonprofit organizations that demonstrate a solid programmatic plan for meeting critical human service needs.

A United Way grant project is defined as one that addresses health, education, financial stability or basic needs in Indiana County. Applications may be obtained by visiting the United Way of Indiana County website and clicking the 2023 Summer Grants link, www.uwindianacounty.org/2023summergrants.