Those whose for-profit businesses operate within the hospitality industry and are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for grants of at least $5,000 from Indiana County through Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.
According to the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, for-profit businesses will apply through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation.
The chamber said eligible for-profit businesses must operate under a primary NAICS code (www.naics.com) beginning with 721 (Accommodations) or 722 (Food Services and Drinking Places).
Nonprofits may be eligible for the Federal Paymert Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans and should contact the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations at (724) 465-2662 for more details.
As stated in the state’s Act 1 of 2021, priority status will be given to completed applications from businesses that were subject to Governor-mandated shut-down and forced to close temporarily; had a 50 percent or greater loss in revenue; and have not received any prior financial support via PPP or EIDL programs.
Other limitations: A business had to be in operation on Feb. 15, 2020; must have fewer than 300 employees and less than $15 million in business net worth; and must demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts/revenue between 2019 and 2020.
The chamber said SPC is accepting applications on behalf of Indiana County on a phased, rolling basis until available funding is exhausted, but will not begin accepting those applications before midnight Monday morning.
Those with questions can email chirp@spcregion.org and an SPC team member will respond in the order in which emails were received.