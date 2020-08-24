Amid last week’s back-to-school celebration at Indiana University of Pennsylvania was concern raised by the union representing faculty at IUP and 13 other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institutions.
It was a joint appeal by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculty as well as three organizations at Temple University to avoid “needlessly (risking) our lives and the lives of those we love” with face-to-face instruction.
The letter was dated Tuesday and posted Friday on the APSCUF website. It called on university authorities to “immediately reduce all in-person work to those classes legally required to be in-person.”
The writers acknowledged that “this might include courses required for licensure and for incoming international students.” They also called on the PASSHE schools and Temple to honor all requests for faculty to work remotely.
“This should not be done by requiring employees to submit to a time-consuming process that requires them to disclose sensitive health information,” the writers said. “All employees, of whatever rank, track, or seniority, must be accommodated.”
The letter is co-signed by executive committees of APSCUF, as well as the Temple Association of University Professionals, Temple University Graduate Students’ Association and the student body at Temple’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine.
“We know that the choices before you could not be more difficult,” they wrote. “We also know that a great deal of well-intentioned work, expertise, and considerable financial resources have gone into these plans.”
However, they added, “Given the current state of COVID-19 in the U.S. and our institutions’ inadequate safety protocols and lack of consistent and widespread testing, we are being asked to choose between our health and our jobs when we know that we can teach effectively online.”
The writers recommended that PASSHE and Temple:
• Provide clear metrics of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would trigger a further shutdown of in-person operations.
• Make available to all members of the university community, including neighbors, a dashboard that clearly displays the current state and history of COVID-19 infections, including hospitalizations and deaths, currently, within the last 14 days, and since the start of the semester.
• Ensure that those few members who do need to work on campus are fully protected.
The writers also called on the institutions to “include unions, local community members, and other key stakeholders in a substantive way in the decision-making process. For months, we have tried to alert you to the costs of a top-down, opaque, and exclusive process. We believe that this is a key factor that has led to the shortcomings in the current plans. We urge you not to repeat this mistake.”
A spokesman for PASSHE said this morning that the faculty’s concerns are also those of the State System.
“That’s why local universities have been diligently working for months in preparation for the fall semester, prioritizing the health and safety of the entire campus community — students, faculty, staff, and more,” David Pidgeon said. “While many of our universities have modified their plans and increased the number of remote instruction courses, others are taking extraordinary steps in the classroom, in the residence halls, and elsewhere on campus to meet the challenge of this global pandemic.”
Pidgeon insisted to the faculty groups that “we’re in this together,” adding, “The campus community looks to the institutions to do their part, and we are looking to everyone in the campus community to do theirs, including wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing, and following university guidance.”