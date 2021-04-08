Nearly 70 percent of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education faculty surveyed are not supportive of consolidation of six state system universities, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties.
Less than 8 percent were supportive, according to a survey of nearly 1,000 faculty members of APSCUF, conducted March 24-26 about the consolidations of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities in the east and of California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in the west.
“APSCUF’s survey results show a disconnect between the narratives that exist and are being pushed in many venues by the State System regarding the views of faculty,” responded Dr. Jamie Martin, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania faculty member who is president of APSCUF.
The survey did not include IUP or any of the other schools not impacted by consolidations authorized under state Act 50 of 2020. APSCUF spokeswoman Kathryn Morton said no survey of those faculty members is scheduled at this time.
However, in a statement Wednesday afternoon, PASSHE spokesman David Pidgeon said, “the next chapter in the history of these incredibly important institutions is being written right now by more than a thousand students, faculty, staff, trustees, and members of the community who have the courage to face our steep challenges, to come together and solve those challenges through innovation and creativity.”
Pidgeon said preliminary implementation plans may go before the PASSHE Board of Governors on April 28.
“If approved, that will kick-start a two-month public comment period,” the PASSHE spokesman said. “The final plans then go before the board as early as July.”
APSCUF said only 11 percent of the faculty members surveyed believe that the final program curricular array at the merged schools will reflect the work they did in consolidation sub-groups — while 63 percent of respondents do not believe that it will.
The union said only 69 respondents, or 7 percent of those surveyed, believe that the consolidation process has been a transparent one, while 78 percent disagree.
The survey also reported that less than 2 percent of respondents believe that students are excited, while 60 percent do not believe that they are, and only 3 percent of respondents believe faculty are excited about consolidation, while 83 percent do not.
“It would behoove the State System, including the chancellor and the Board of Governors, to listen to the concerns expressed by our faculty and to take them to heart,” Martin went on. “The support, involvement and investment of faculty in a consolidation is integral. Unfortunately, there is little faculty buy-in to the current plan.”
In a statement on behalf of PASSHE, Pidgeon said “everyone knows change is necessary, even if it’s hard,” so that the state’s system of universities can continue to be a reliable pathway for all students in Pennsylvania.
“And we have pursued integrations in the full light of transparency, availing ourselves multiple times to students, faculty, staff, the state legislature, the communities, the Board of Governors, and online at PASSHE.edu, where anyone can see for themselves the work that’s being done,” Pidgeon continued. “That will not change.”
In a video presentation conducted by the CLEAR Coalition Tuesday, Martin said, “Despite what we’re hearing, this is not a foregone conclusion. There are still a lot of steps that have to occur.”
CLEAR includes APSCUF as well as the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the Service Employees International Union, and Local 1776 of the United Food and Commercial Workers union.
Martin pointed to a trend over the past decade, where enrollment declined from 119,513 to 95,494 in the 14 state-owned universities.
However, she told CLEAR Coalition, “you can’t just choose a high-water mark and say our enrollments have declined. Our enrollments today are at about the same level as they were in 2000.”
Martin said the survey captured concerns that students will have fewer options for face-to-face classes and may not have access to the program that they want to pursue on the campus of their choice.
“Comments noted the belief that the process has been rushed and that it will not save money for the State System — nor lower costs for students,” the APSCUF president said in an executive summary that accompanied the survey results. “Respondents also voiced that the overriding problem is a lack of funding for the State System and the lack of advocacy for it on the part of Chancellor (Dr. Daniel) Greenstein.”
However, Pidgeon said, “public higher education of the future — in which students have more opportunities than they do today and where we give ourselves a chance to recapture our affordability edge — can be realized if we are bold enough to make hard decisions while we still have some time and resources to do so.”