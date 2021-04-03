Nearly a year after Indiana County officials approved an application for it, the Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $1.5 million matching grant for a County Broadband Deployment Initiative.
“This grant award demonstrates the (ARC)’s continued commitment to invest in rural areas that lack adequate broadband Internet access,” county Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. was quoted in a news release issued Thursday by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township.
“Improving access to high-speed broadband will make Appalachian communities more economically competitive, and the need for increased connectivity for Appalachian businesses and residents has become even more apparent as states and communities work to overcome the negative impacts of the current COVID-19 crisis,” ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas was quoted in Thompson’s release. “This investment in Indiana County will go a long way toward this goal.”
Thompson said the money will cover a project deploying more than 100 miles of fiber optic cable and establishing eight wireless telecom sites. It is meant to provide high-speed broadband access to approximately 825 households and 75 businesses.
“More than 18 million Americans lack access to broadband and those living in rural areas are 12 percent less likely than their urban and suburban counterparts to have broadband connectivity at home,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he is thankful for the commission’s continued efforts to support connectivity. He also congratulated the Indiana County Commissioners “for taking on one of the most important challenges the community has been facing.”
It’s a challenge that long preceded the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late 2018 the county board of commissioners accepted a report from a panel of community leaders and volunteers, acting as the Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force, who worked nearly two years to define a plan for the county to survive and flourish within confines of its own resources.
Task force recommendations included support for ongoing efforts to improve broadband access across Indiana County, to allow Indiana County to be economically competitive and to allow for quality of life for our citizens. However, as Thompson put it, “COVID-19 highlighted the fact that we need greater accessibility and reliable service to ensure our families and businesses can stay connected to the rest of the world.”
In April of last year, the county board of commissioners pledged $1.5 million of local money, expected to come from various state, private and local sources, as a match for money offered through ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative for the 2020 fiscal year.
The Indiana County Commissioners are excited to get started on the project,” Stauffer said. “We will continue working with ARC, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and our other partners to address the digital divide that exists in our communities.”
Indiana Gazette Staff Writer Chauncey Ross contributed to this story.
This article's headline was updated at 11:30 a.m. April 3 to correct the grant amount to $1.5 million.