The Arc of Indiana County is a nonprofit organization that provides advocacy, training, programming, community awareness and outreach events to improve the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families in Indiana County.
The Arc’s mission is to strive to include individuals of all ages with intellectual and developmental delays and other disabilities in all aspects of the community and beyond, achieving this by identifying barriers, building partnerships and realizing positive solutions.
The Arc, as a longstanding client of First Commonwealth Bank, is excited to announce the first corporate community partnership with First Commonwealth Bank.
This partnership will help secure the success of the Arc’s no-cost programs and advocacy offered to individuals with disabilities and their families, ensuring the ability to empower them to live their best lives.
The Arc is looking to continue to build its portfolio of the community partnership program with Indiana corporate partners in the near future.