Twenty-one Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show, with nearly 70 entries including virtual skillathons, potato judging, livestock shows, clothing, crafts, nuts and 4-H opportunities. Several volunteers were also participants.
Mary Miller, leader with the Treasure Seekers 4-H Club, was the winner of the Jelly/Jam Bars Cookie Contest. There were 15 entries from the state, and her entry, Yummy Jam Bars, which consisted of eight 2-by-2-inch bars, involved cherry jam with pecans, coconut and chocolate. She won $200 and the blue ribbon. Miller also entered the Whoopie Pie Contest and made it to the semi-final round. Isabella Douglas also entered the PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookie, Brownie and Bars Contest
Nine different virtual animal science skillathons were offered by age division to 4-H and FFA members. Elizabeth Bruner was a major winner in the event, placing first in eight of the nine senior contests. She was first in draft horse, sheep, swine, goat, dairy cattle, rabbits, alpaca, and poultry and placed second in beef. John Bruner also had major awards in the skillathon, placing first in draft horse, alpaca, poultry, goats and dairy; second in sheep, rabbits and beef; and third in swine. Mya Calhoun finished second in goats, and Ryan Fabin placed sixth in swine. He also competed in beef. Alaina Fabin and Julia Fabin also competed in swine.
In market livestock competition, Callie Taylor exhibited a crossbred lamb that was also named Reserve Champion Light Heavyweight. Ryeley and Abbi States both showed a first-place crossbred lamb in their weight divisions. Other crossbred lamb placings were Amber Long, second; Mya Calhoun, third; and Kaycee Long, fourth. Taylor was second in her showmanship class, and Ryeley States was third in her showmanship class. In the market goat show, awards were Mya Calhoun, second place; Loren Gaston, third; Amber Long, fifth; and Sawyer Gaston, seventh. Calhoun also placed first in her age division in the Goat Outstanding Stockman contest and fifth in goat showmanship.
Several members entered 4-H clothing classes. First place winners were Abigail Bouch, knits; Grace Allshouse, time saving sewing, coordinates, quilted small items and sewing for others toy; Mya Calhoun, coordinates; and Lilly Mano, sewing for other people. Second place awards were Isabella Douglas, sew much fun simple garment; and Lilly Mano, knit outfit. Abigial Bouch placed third in coordinates, and Grace Allshouse was fourth with her machine made quilt.
Members also had awards in open and youth craft classes. Palette of Fun winners were Isabella Douglas, first in fleece blanket and sculpture, second in painting, and third in tie dye; and Mya Calhoun, second in jewelry. Youth craft placings were Elizabeth Bruner, first in scrapbook and third in needle felting, and John Bruner, second in needle felting. Volunteer Mary Miller won first place with her applique machine quilted crib quilt.
John Bruner won first place with a 3-D exhibit in 4-H Opportunities, and Grace Allshouse placed first with her babysitting toolkit. The Gordon Club also entered a club promotional display.
More than 150 youth from across the state participated in the potato grading and identification contest, including 13 members from Indiana and Armstrong Counties who combined to make teams. In the senior division, a team of John Bruner, Alaynna Hoffman, Lindsay Lundgren and Kathryn Lundgren placed ninth out of 12 teams. The junior team placed 15th out of 26 teams with Katryna Hoffman, Madison Cousins, Blake Cousins and Gavin Ray. An additional junior team also competed with Lawrence Lundgren, Amelia Wofford, Jaykob Hoffman and Kaydance Hoffman. Alyssabeth Hoffman participated as a cloverbud. Connie and Abigail Bruner served as team coaches.
Julia Fabin received third place in her age division in the Fair Season Poster Contest, which had a theme of “Harvesting More.”
The Bruner family also entered nuts. Volunteer Abigail Bruner won second in butternut seedlings. Elizabeth Bruner placed second in shagbark hickory seedlings and fourth in butternut seedlings. John Bruner won first place in shagbark hickory seedlings and placed third in butternut seedlings.
John Bruner volunteered to work in the 4-H promotion booth and Elizabeth Bruner represented the 4-H program as a State Teen Council member.