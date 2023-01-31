Twenty-one Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show, with nearly 70 entries including virtual skillathons, potato judging, livestock shows, clothing, crafts, nuts and 4-H opportunities. Several volunteers were also participants.

Mary Miller, leader with the Treasure Seekers 4-H Club, was the winner of the Jelly/Jam Bars Cookie Contest. There were 15 entries from the state, and her entry, Yummy Jam Bars, which consisted of eight 2-by-2-inch bars, involved cherry jam with pecans, coconut and chocolate. She won $200 and the blue ribbon. Miller also entered the Whoopie Pie Contest and made it to the semi-final round. Isabella Douglas also entered the PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookie, Brownie and Bars Contest

Tags