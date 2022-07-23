The Indiana County 4-H program has been represented recently at several state animal science events. Emmy McLaughlin and Emily Barker attended the Pennsylvania Animal Science Camp held at Penn State University. Members could choose from various tracks to specialize in – horse, livestock, dairy and wildlife and small animal.
McLaughlin was in the horse track and Barker participated in livestock.
Opening session focused on the avian influenza outbreak and biosecurity. Other workshops during the event were horse wound first aid, animal heart rates, foals and breeding, livestock nutrition, immunology, artificial insemination, ticks, sheep heart dissection, horse rescue, trailer safety, worming, canine genetics, dog demonstrations, and canine and feline reproduction. Members were also able to learn about opportunities on the campus and could visit Shaver’s Creek.
Maddison Barnhart and Emmy McLaughlin also attended the Pennsylvania 4-H Horse Camp held in Westmoreland County.
Members received individualized riding instruction and had workshops about horse anatomy, first aid and health, feed label reading, and hay quality using samples that members were using to feed their horses during camp. Each participant received a stethoscope.
A Youth and Livestock Field Day was also hosted locally by Indiana County with coordination by Andrew Sandeen, Extension Educator Dairy. This event was held in three locations around the state, with 25 participants locally. Workshops included bedding choices, body condition scoring, beef on dairy genetics, feed ingredient processing, reading medication labels and tagging and castration.
Indiana County participants were Wyatt Ackerson, Emily Barker, Averie Gerhart, Dylan Gerhart, Allyson Hoffman, Ben Kirkland, Kendra Kirkland, Noah Kirkland, Emmy McLaughlin, Anna Pollock, Clara Pollock, Nora Pollock, Silas Pollock, Jacon Snyder, Kamyrn Snyder and Ian Walker.
Members represent Gordon, Trailblazers, Northern Dairy and Southern Dairy 4-H Clubs.