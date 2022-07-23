4-H news

Indiana County 4-H members, from left, Emmy McLaughlin, Emily Barker and Maddison Barnhart recently shared their experiences and instructional workshop items from attending state animal science programs.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana County 4-H program has been represented recently at several state animal science events. Emmy McLaughlin and Emily Barker attended the Pennsylvania Animal Science Camp held at Penn State University. Members could choose from various tracks to specialize in – horse, livestock, dairy and wildlife and small animal.

McLaughlin was in the horse track and Barker participated in livestock.