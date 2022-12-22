There were 20 Indiana County 4-H Horse Club members who recently competed at the District X 4-H Horse Show for a chance to qualify for the State 4-H Horse Show. Members represented Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Fayette, Greene and Allegheny counties. Seventeen county youth qualified for 39 state classes.
First place winners in Western classes were Maddison Barnhart, Grooming and Showmanship and Western Horsemanship; Karissa King, Beginner Horsemanship; and Khylee Maglione, Western Horsemanship, Western Pleasure Horse, Grooming and Showmanship and Open Trail Horse. Jasmine Turner was a first place games classes winner in Barrel Race Ponies and Pole Bending Ponies.
English division first place awards included Brynley Breisch, Hunt Seat Low Equitation Over Fences and Hunter Hack Horses; Sophia Elliott, Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle Horse; Hailee Monoskey, Low Equitation Over Fences and Low Working Hunter Horses; Olivia Shimko, Low Working Hunter Ponies and Hunter Under Saddle Ponies; and Kayleigh Zottola, Hunter Hack Ponies and Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences.
Second place qualifiers included Brynley Breisch, Classic Hunter Under Saddle Horse; Sophia Elliott, Low Working Hunter Horse; Collin Fox, Obstacle Trail Minimum Assistance; Jadyn Frew, Hunter Under Saddle Ponies; Karissa King, Western Grooming and Showmanship and Beginner Western Pleasure; Emmy McLaughlin, English Grooming and Showmanship; Hailee Monoskey, Hunter Hack Horses and Classic Hunter Under Saddle Horses; Olivia Shimko, Hunter Hack Ponies; and Jasmine Turner, Raised Box Keyhole Ponies.
Several members also qualified with third place awards including Maddison Barnhart, Western Pleasure Horse; Chloe Bishop, Low Working Hunter Horse and Low Equitation Over Fences; Collin Fox, Walk Trot Equitation Minimum Assistance; Jaydn Frew, Low Working Hunter Ponies; Karissa King, Miniature Horse In Hand Trail; Sierra McCunn, Classic Hunter Under Saddle Horse; and Madison Smith, Beginner English Pleasure.
Fourth place winners making the state show were Rachel Fox, Barrel Race Horse and Kaylee Henderson, Raised Box Keyhole Horse.
Other placings from Indiana County members included Danielle Adams, fifth and eighth; Chloe Bishop, fourth and seventh; Sophia Elliott, third and sixth; Rachel Fox, fifth; Jadyn Frew, sixth; Rayna Frew, seventh; Kaylee Henderson, eighth; Karen Jones, two fourths; Karissa King, seventh; Sierra McCunn, fourth and fifth; Emmy McLaughlin, fourth and fifth; Olivia Shimko, fourth, fifth, and two eighths; Jasmine Turner, fourth; and Kayleigh Zottola, fourth and fifth.