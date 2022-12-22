4-H logo

There were 20 Indiana County 4-H Horse Club members who recently competed at the District X 4-H Horse Show for a chance to qualify for the State 4-H Horse Show. Members represented Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Fayette, Greene and Allegheny counties. Seventeen county youth qualified for 39 state classes.

First place winners in Western classes were Maddison Barnhart, Grooming and Showmanship and Western Horsemanship; Karissa King, Beginner Horsemanship; and Khylee Maglione, Western Horsemanship, Western Pleasure Horse, Grooming and Showmanship and Open Trail Horse. Jasmine Turner was a first place games classes winner in Barrel Race Ponies and Pole Bending Ponies.