The 12th annual Special Olympics-Pennsylvania Be a Fan Torch Run will kick off the 2023 Summer Games from May 16 to 18, between Pittsburgh and State College and including segments in west-central Pennsylvania.
More than 500 runners representing more than 50 law enforcement teams will participate in the 150-mile run and be either accompanied or cheered on by local Special Olympics program athletes.
Participating law enforcement entities include the IUP Police Academy and area state police. There will be 53 segments ranging from 2.5 to four miles.
The run begins May 16 at 8 a.m. at PNC Park and is scheduled to arrive at the Lion Shrine at Penn State’s University Park campus at 5:30 p.m.
The final leg of the run will take place on June 8 when the torch is run from the Lion Shrine to Medlar field to light the Flame of Hope during Opening Ceremonies for the Summer Games.
Special Olympics Pennsylvania provides year-round training and competition in 21 Olympic-type sports to approximately 13,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities or closely related developmental disabilities.
The Be a Fan Torch Run also serves as a run in memory of fallen officers from across the state. Sponsors of the 2023 Be a Fan Torch Run include Arconic, The Pirates Charities, Murrysville Medic 1, Sheetz, UPMC, Jim Shorkey Auto Group and West Penn Financial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.