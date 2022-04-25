Fans of the band Black Ridge should keep their ears open when watching Pirates and Penguins games, because you might just hear something familiar.
“We were approached by someone who worked for AT&T Sportsnet,” said band founder, Paul Cha. “They were interested in using our music for Friday Night Rocks. Friday Night Rocks features local music during and after Penguins and Pirates games, respectively. We currently have three songs being used, “Celebration,” “New Day” and “You’ll Never Stop This Machine.” Our most recent airplay was Friday, April 16, during the Pirates post-game show. Keep an ear out; you just might hear us!”
Cha, who is also the primary songwriter and guitarist for the band, started the group in 2013 with a goal to focus on original music. He grew up, and continues to reside in, the Blairsville area. His inspiration for pursuing music was influenced by his dad.
“(He) was crucial to my early development as a musician. He took me to concerts, funded my early musical instruments and introduced me to more music than I could ever thank him for,” said Cha.
Other band members hail from around the area as well. Paul Guerrini, on lead vocals, is originally from Lower Burrell. He has worked extensively with the Rock for Life charity organization, which holds its annual benefit concerts at the Iselin ball field in Iselin.
Guerrini also credits his father, Frank, as an early musical influence and credits him for being the reason he sings.
Corey Carrozza was raised in Blairsville and now resides in the Latrobe area. Carrozza and Cha graduated from Blairsville-Saltsburg High School together and the two formed a musical bond that has endured nearly 15 years. Carrozza has been active in the performing arts since he was 7 years old.
Tony Lassick, the group’s saxophone player, grew up in Saltsburg, where he continues to live with his extremely large family. Lassick grew up in a musical family, performing in his father’s polka band at an early age.
Cody Lemmon, bassist for the group, is a lifelong Indiana resident. Lemmon joined the band in 2014 and continues to fly the Black Ridge flag wherever he goes.
And, rounding out the group’s members is Mike Conrad, the drummer who has been in the band since he was 19. Now 24, Conrad’s powerful drumming has left an unmistakable mark on the band. Originally from Natrona Heights, Conrad is a born and bred Pittsburgher.
In addition to their instrumental contributions, Cha, Lassick and Carrozza all sing vocals for the band as well.
Besides the accomplishment of getting their music featured at professional sports games, the band is gearing up to celebrate their 10th anniversary next year.
“I’ve always been a creative-minded person and all I’ve ever wanted to do was write music and create my own content,” said Cha. “There is something special about showing the world your soul through art. After several high-school and college bands, I wanted to form a band I could grow throughout the years. Black Ridge has been just that. We continue to grow as musicians, band mates and people.”
Cha said this current line-up “has been together since mostly 2017,” and has released two EPs so far.
“We released ‘Good Time to Go’ in 2019 and ‘Live Fast (And Leave a Good Looking Corpse)’ in 2021,” Cha said. “We are currently in the studio recording our third EP titled ‘Raw Power.’ All three were recorded at Very Tight Recordings in Sharpsburg with Matt Very. Older Black Ridge listeners may remember a few other releases from 2013-2017.”
Faithful listeners can hear their music on local radio stations in addition to sports game coverage. Black Ridge has had songs on 102.5 WDVE, 105.9 The X and Q94 Classic Rock.
Getting their music featured on the radio “varies from station to station,” Cha said. “Often times, stations have specific programming for local music. It’s a lot more difficult to get placed into regular rotation, which would most likely be up to the discretion of the program director. Fortunately, our song ‘Celebration’ is currently in regular rotation on The Rock Station 97.7 in Butler!”
The recognition doesn’t stop there. In 2021, Black Ridge was named the Best Blues Band by Iron City Rocks.
“Surprisingly, we didn’t enter (the competition) ourselves,” said Cha. “We were nominated anonymously and ended up winning! It was unexpected but certainly an honor. We generally consider ourselves a mix of rock, soul, blues and funk. But, blues music has lived in our sound since the beginning. We pull from legends like Muddy Waters, BB King and Albert King. Check out our original blues song, ‘Blue Collar Blues,’ which goes out to all those with calluses on their hands.”
Anyone who wants to check out “Blue Collar Blues” and more have multiple opportunities to see Black Ridge in person at a “plethora of live performances,” according to Cha.
Upcoming events include appearances at Levity Brewing on Friday at 7 p.m.; Canal Days on June 4 at 12:30 p.m.; and the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival on Sept. 10, time to be announced.
“New shows are always being added,” Cha said.
A complete and up-to-date list can be found on the band’s website, www.blackridgeofficial.com/shows.
Cha said that the band is incredibly grateful for the support they’ve been shown over the years.
“As a band, we just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported and continues to support us,” he said. “We appreciate everyone who has ever connected with our music and look forward to new friendships with people who believe in what we do. We don’t have fans. We have friends.”
The band’s new EP, “Raw Power,” will come out sometime this summer, though no release date has been set. Those who wish to see up-to-date information can follow the band on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Spotify.