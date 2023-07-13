The Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) announced its 2023-24 board of directors on Tuesday.
Among the elected board directors, one banker was chosen from each of Armstrong, Cambria and Indiana counties to join the board, which comprises of six internal groups.
The new officials include: Carrie L. Riggle, executive vice president and human resources manager for First Commonwealth Bank in Indiana; Clem C. Rosenberger III, president and chief executive officer of NexTier Bank National Association in Kittanning; and Carol A. Myers, CPA, executive vice president, senior chief financial officer, and senior finance group head for 1st Summit Bank in Johnstown.
“We congratulate and welcome our 2023-24 board of directions,” Duncan Campbell, the president and CEO of the association, said in a statement. “We are honored to have such dedicated volunteers, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to represent an expansive and diverse membership and help our members to support their communities and the commonwealth.”
Riggle was elected as part of the policy committee chairs alongside Rosenberger. She will, along with her normal board responsibilities, chair the Member Engagement and Development Committee, which focuses on growth opportunities for member banks.
Rosenberger takes the other chair as the Government Relations Committee, which oversees the political advocacy within the state government, according to Sara Hocker, marketing and communications director of PA Bankers.
Along with seven others, Myers will join the at-large representatives within the board. These members, according to Hocker, also have normal board responsibilities and ensures that PA Bankers remains representative of the entire state’s banking industry. Along with Riggle and Rosenberger, Myers will represent rural western Pennsylvania banks from now until June 30, 2024.
PA Bankers advocates for pro-banking policies at the state and federal levels and provides services to Pennsylvania banks of all sizes and their employees. The association will be led by board chair Angie M. Sargent of Fulton Bank, Lancaster; first vice chair Randall E. Black of First Citizens Community Bank, Mansfield; second vice chair William J. Kuzo of UNB Bank, Mount Carmel; and immediate past chair Mark A. Ritter, The Northumberland National Bank, Northumberland.
