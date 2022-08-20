James Cronauer, senior vice president and chief lending officer for Marion Center Bank located in Indiana has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s Member Engagement and Development Policy Committee.
The committee determines the policies and strategic objectives for PABankers’ member engagement and educational programming, including conferences, schools, seminars and virtual learning opportunities.
Cronauer has chaired the PABankers’ annual Lending Conference in Hershey for four years and has served as director of the PABankers’ Commercial Lending School at Penn State University for the last two years. His term began in July.
PABankers has been bringing banks and bankers together for more than 125 years to learn, grow, serve and engage with their peers, communities and lawmakers.
The association has built a strong reputation as a leading advocate for pro-banking policies at the state and federal levels, as well as the delivery of quality education, products and services for banks of all sizes and their employees.