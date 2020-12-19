Out driving around enjoying Christmas lights? There are two area locations you’re definitely going to want to add as a must-see.
Cindy and Rich Deyarmin have festooned their yard at 169 Cherry Run Road in Homer City with so many Christmas lights and displays that you’d have to use a fisheye lens on your camera to capture it all in one frame.
Santas, reindeer, candles, a manger scene, candy canes and blow-ups of all kinds adorn nearly every foot of the Deyarmins’ yard, from the road to the back of their property. There’s even a lighted tunnel over the driveway.
The Deyarmins won a contest sponsored by The Indiana Gazette several years ago in which the newspaper’s readers voted for their favorite display. And it has grown since then, said Cindy, who says she has collected the Christmas décor at flea markets and yard sales over more than three decades. And family members always know what to buy her for holidays.
“I’m always adding something,” she said.
The impressive exhibit, which takes about five weeks to put up, makes its debut each year on Thanksgiving night. While her neighbors were initially taken aback by the Deyarmins’ zeal for the holiday when they moved in more than 30 years ago, Cindy said, now they wait at their windows to see what’s been added or replaced since the previous year.
Rich isn’t quite as enthusiastic, Cindy admits, “but he goes along with it because he knows I love it,” she said.
Each night they check everything to make sure it’s all still working properly, she said.
Off the beaten path, traffic on Cherry Run Road picks up noticeably once the lights go on each season, Cindy said, with people routinely stopping to take it all in. Some have even knocked on the couple’s door with all manner of inquiries and, often, words of thanks.
The display is turned on around 5 p.m. each night through New Year’s Eve and takes about a week to bring it all down. The lights run off 10 extra circuit breakers, she said, and the electricity bill is noticeably higher, she noted.
Everything is stored in a large shed on their property. Cindy used to catalogue everything in her collection, but not anymore; it has become too much to keep track of, she said with a chuckle.
About 20 miles away, in Commodore, Robert and Molly Weiss have a unique Christmas lights display set to music that allows visitors to chose which song they want to hear next between the narrated show, using an app or a website. There are almost two dozen songs to choose from, and Weiss has been unveiling new ones each week of the holiday season.
While it’s the fourth year for the couple’s musical display, this is the first year that Weiss has incorporated the Remote Falcon software. Putting such software to work is right up his alley — Weiss is a technology specialist in the Marion Center Area School District.
Weiss said that regionally there are others using this software for similar displays in Kittanning and Leechburg.
The display at 264 Hemlock Road, about a half-mile from Purchase Line Elementary School, runs daily starting at 6 p.m., and the last show starts at 9 p.m., through Jan. 6 (Epiphany).
The 17-minute show reminds viewers of the reason for the season, starting on the hour. Weiss sees it as missionary work, reminding people that Christmas is Christ-centered. Many people, he said, sit through the entire 17 minutes.
Weiss knows exactly how many bulbs he has: 29,246. (That even tops Chevy Chase’s famous “25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights” in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”) But Weiss’s are LED bulbs, and the computer keeps them at about 20 percent illumination so visitors aren’t blinded, he said. It runs on five 30-amp circuits.
The show, naturally, has garnered a lot of attention.
“We see a lot of traffic — more than usual,” Weiss said. “We’re happy to do it for the community.”
A preview of Weiss’s light show can be found at www.hemlocklights.com.